People in St. Louis area prepare for first potential snow since pandemic began

ST. LOUIS — It's the night before the first expected snowfall this winter and workers at Globe Drugs in Soulard are ready.

"We have everything in stock that all customers will need," said Manager Rick Ruzicka.

Several months ago, they started ordering a variety of winter weather supplies including plenty of bags of salt, scrapers and more.

Ruzicka said Thursday a few folks snatched up the much-needed supplies.

"Sidewalk salt, just your basics you know like bread and everything. We sold a lot of de-icer," said the store manager.

Forecasters predict the winter storm will start around noon Friday and continue until the evening hours.

"It's not supposed to be a whole lot, like an inch or so over most of the day," said Bob Becker, the District Maintenance Engineer at Missouri Department of Transportation.

Still, MoDOT crews know the projected rain-snow mix could have a big impact on rush hour traffic Friday afternoon.

"We'll be out all day, treating as needed. If it comes in during rush hour, you know we'll be out there. If conditions change and more people are out there, that's always our biggest concern," said Becker.

Of course, scores of drivers have worked remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, often stayed and home and off the roads.

Becker's crossing his fingers they'll practice that precaution as he and his team prepare for whatever mother nature blows our way.

"We will be fully staffed on Friday, having trucks out there, keeping an eye on things," he added.