Photos: Fall colors are in full effect in St. Louis and this might be your last nice weekend to see them

Temperatures will be in the 60s with sunny skies to see the changing colors.

ST. LOUIS — This might be your last nice weekend to see the fall colors peaking in the St. Louis area. The autumn colors are reaching their full hue and you've still got a little time to catch them.

5 On Your Side's weather team says it'll be a frosty start to the weekend but it'll make way for plentiful sunshine and highs in the 60s. You'll also enjoy a full extra hour of leaf-peeping as we turn our clocks back on Sunday for daylight saving time.

If you're looking for a place to go see the vibrant reds and yellows we've got a guide for you. From scenic drives to walks in the park, there are several places to catch the fall foliage show.

If you're curious about which leaves are most vibrant and when, we have a guide for that too.

Of course, we want to see all your fall photos too! Just send them to us using our free app. You can search KSDK in your app store or click the links below. Just scroll down to the "Fall Colors" box. From there, you can upload photos and videos that could be featured in this story and on air.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

Fall colors peak in St. Louis area 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15