PHOTOS: Viewers share photos of St. Louis area snow

Did you capture a picture of the winter wonderland? We'd love to see it! Find out how to share it with us in this story.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans woke up to some winter weather Thursday morning. A weather system pushed through the area bringing light, fluffy snow to the Bi-state.

Most areas saw a dusting of snow, but some areas further south saw about an inch of snowfall, according to the 5 On Your Side weather team.

Love it or hate it, the snow can make for some pretty pictures. Several 5 On Your Side viewers shared their snow photos with us. From snowy backyard scenes to pups who need a little warming up after going outside.

We want to see your snow photos! Here's how you can share them with us and you could end up being featured in the gallery below!

Open the 5 On Your Side App In the bottom, right-hand corner click on the "Near Me" button Then in the upper left-hand corner click on the "Share With Us" button Follow the instructions and hit submit!

Thank you to the viewers who shared their snow photos with us so far! Stay warm!