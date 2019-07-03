ST. LOUIS – A weak weather system will roll through the bi-state Thursday and Friday night, bringing a chance of drizzle and showers Thursday night.

A few snow showers will move across portions of Southern Illinois Thursday morning, north of St. Louis, with just a few flurries in the metro. The weather is dry for the afternoon. It’s cloudy with temperatures rising into the 40s.



Thursday night, there will be a few rain showers or areas of drizzle in the metro. With temperatures near freezing it’s possible for light icing or some light snow showers in the region.

This area of precipitation will move out of the bi-state by Friday morning.

Friday is dry and cloudy followed by showers and thunderstorms into Saturday. A few thunderstorms on Saturday could be strong to severe in Missouri and Illinois.

Sunday and Monday dry skies returns to the bi-state, with mostly cloudy weather.

On Friday high temperatures will reach the 40s, with warmer 60s on Saturday, followed by 50-degree weather on Sunday.

Expect another chance for rain next Tuesday and Wednesday.

