ST. LOUIS — We will be tracking rain moving into St. Louis on this day after Thanksgiving, with more rain and some snow in the forecast for the end of the holiday weekend.

A front will move through the bi-state Friday afternoon. Expect clouds to thicken Friday morning with cloudy skies by midday. An area of light to moderate rain will arrive in St. Louis by 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. Friday night and last through the evening hours. Rain is expected to total between ¼ inch to ½ inch by midnight Saturday.

Saturday will be dry and mild with partly to mostly sunny weather. On Sunday our next major system moves into the bi-state.

An area of low pressure will bring a front and rain into St. Louis during the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

An area of heavy snow will hit western and northern parts of Missouri, posing significant travel impacts on area highways. During the evening hours, some of the rain will change over to snow in metro St. Louis.

Northern and western parts of metro St. Louis could squeeze out an inch of snow, while the rest of metro St. Louis will get a dusting or less on Sunday night. Expect windy weather on Sunday with falling temperatures during the late afternoon hours.

Blustery and windy weather to start next week, but dry by Monday. High temperatures will only be in the 30s Monday through Wednesday, with highs near the 40s and unsettled weather for the rest of the week.

