ST. LOUIS – A storm system moving across the central U.S. will bring a chance of strong storms to the bi-state for late Sunday with very warm weather continuing.

RELATED: Live interactive radar



Sunday is mild and starts rain free. Clouds will stick around, however sunshine will also poke through the clouds. With a warm southwesterly wind and some April sunshine temperatures will return to the 70s, with a few places near 80 degrees.

There is little to no chance for rain until late Sunday afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m., through the evening hours.



Thunderstorms that develop later could produce large hail and damaging winds, however less than half of the region will see storms. Any storms in the area should clear overnight, with cloudy and mild conditions in the forecast.

KSDK





Most of the upcoming week is dry and quiet. Monday will be warm again, with dry skies and mild high temperatures in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both warm too, with 70s forecast, and mostly cloudy weather. A cold front approaches on Thursday with a chance for showers late in the day.



Friday and the following weekend is cooler, with temperatures back into the 50s and 60s. Expect another chance for rain next Sunday.

5 On Your Side weather app

iPhone | Google Play

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play