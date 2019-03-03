LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The death toll related to strong storms that pummeled the southeast has climbed again to more than a dozen, local reports say.

Initially, two people were confirmed dead after a reported tornado touched down just across the Georgia state line Sunday. Now, NBC affiliate WSFA reports the sheriff's office says there are at least 14 dead.

The fatalities happened near Beauregard, Alabama in Lee County, just across the state line from Columbus, Georgia. Family members told WSFA among the dead is an 8-year-old girl.

Emergency officials are still assessing the damage, according to WSFA. Video from the same area along Lee Road showed whole swaths of trees snapped.

A line of strong thunderstorms moved into the state Sunday afternoon ahead of a front bringing cold temperatures. The system triggered a slew of tornado warnings in the south metro Atlanta area, as well as central Georgia.

The strong storms left damage behind - from a lightning fire at a Buford, Georgia home to another home blown over in Peach County.

