ST. LOUIS — Crashes are being reported across the St. Louis area as a winter storm pushes through the bi-state.

The most recent major closure is on I-64 near Hampton in south St. Louis City. All eastbound lanes are closed due to a crash, which was reported at about 11:30 a.m.

The MoDOT traveler information map shows all major roads in the area are covered or partly covered with snow. MoDOT had urged drivers to stay off the roads because conditions were expected to rapidly deteriorate as the snow moved through the area.

STORM ALERT: Snow is falling around St. Louis, MoDOT says stay home if you can

Here is where crashes have been reported so far Sunday morning:

South county: I-255 WB before Telegraph Road (7:54 a.m.)

South county: I-255 EB before Telegraph (9:15 a.m.)

South county: I-255 EB past I-55 (8:04 a.m.)

Franklin County: I-44 WB at US-50 (7:51 a.m.)

St. Louis County: I-64 EB past Hanley (9:22 a.m.)

St. Louis City: I-44 WB at I-64 (9:25 a.m.)

St. Louis City: I-55 NB past Carondelet (11:03 a.m.)

