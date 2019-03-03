ST. LOUIS — Several crashes closed parts of interstates across the St. Louis area as a winter storm pushed through Sunday morning.

At various times Sunday, sections of I-64 in south city, I-255 in south county and I-44 in Franklin County were closed. They've all since reopened.

The MoDOT traveler information map showed all major roads in the area were covered or partly covered with snow most of Sunday morning.

STORM ALERT: Snow is falling around St. Louis, MoDOT says stay home if you can

As of 2:45 p.m., all major roads in St. Louis County and the city were mostly clear. Some parts of the area were even marked as "normal" on the MoDOT map.

St. Charles County roads also were mostly clear by Sunday afternoon.

MoDOT had urged drivers to stay off the roads because conditions were expected to rapidly deteriorate as the snow moved through the area.

Here is where major crashes have been reported so far Sunday morning:

South county: I-255 WB before Telegraph Road (7:54 a.m.)

South county: I-255 EB before Telegraph (9:15 a.m.)

South county: I-255 EB past I-55 (8:04 a.m.)

Franklin County: I-44 WB at US-50 (7:51 a.m.)

St. Louis County: I-64 EB past Hanley (9:22 a.m.)

St. Louis City: I-44 WB at I-64 (9:25 a.m.)

St. Louis City: I-55 NB past Carondelet (11:03 a.m.)

South city: I-64 EB near Hampton, (11:30 a.m.)

