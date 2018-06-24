ST. LOUIS -- An active period of weather is underway across the Midwest with multiple rounds of storms possible through Tuesday and oppressive heat building back in this week.

A complex of storms riding along a warm front to our south continues to track east and northeast through far southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. A few storms drifting to the north into areas south of St. Louis could become strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail possible. The highest threat for thunderstorms today will be south of I-70.

On Monday, the warm front lifts to the north of St. Louis, driving in more warm, unstable air to the region. A few storms are possible in the morning, but are more likely in the afternoon at peak heating. Storms could become strong to severe quickly, and we'll monitor closely for heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds.

Monday night into Tuesday, a cold front approaches from the west and gives us yet another chance of strong storms in the pre-dawn to early morning hours.

Once the cold front clears on Tuesday, high pressure begins to build in. With the jet stream well to our north, we'll see high temperatures soar into the mid-upper 90s for at least the next week. Above average temperatures are expected to continue into the next few weeks, including into the 4th of July holiday week. Heat indices will be between 102-108 degrees each day beyond Wednesday.

Heat is the number one killer of all types of extreme weather. Make sure to take precautions like staying hydrated, taking breaks, and wearing light colored, loose fitting clothes. Check on your neighbors and be sure your pet has ample shade, cold water, and stays off hot pavement. Cooldownstlouis.org is a great resource to help out those needing cooling assistance.

