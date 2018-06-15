ST. LOUIS — As the weekend approaches, so does the incoming heat wave. An Excessive Heat Warning in effect through the Monday at 8 p.m for the metro St. Louis area. Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the rest of the area.

The heat Index will be near 100 to 105° during the hottest time of the day for the next few afternoons. In the core of the urban areas, the heat index may be from 105 to 108°.

Some relief is expected by Tuesday or Wednesday as chances for storms increase with the approach of a cold front.

Cooling centers are operating in many areas in Missouri and Illinois for those who need a place to feel the chill of a cold breeze.

If you or someone you know may need a place to rest from the heat, follow the links below:

Check out 5 On Your Side's Weather page for more information on the heat in the coming days.

© 2018 KSDK