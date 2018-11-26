ST. LOUIS — Several schools in the St. Louis area are without power Monday morning, forcing officials to cancel or delay class.

Sunday night’s severe weather packed a powerful punch of tornado warnings, blizzard warnings, wind advisories and wintry weather over the entire 5 On Your Side viewing area.

The Wind Advisory has since expired, but it covered much of the area from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Winds were between 20 and 30 mph with wind gusts hitting 45 mph.

The strong winds are likely to blame for knocking out power to several schools in the area.

Shortly before 7 a.m., officials at Whitfield School—a private school in Creve Coeur—said they just learned power was out for a large portion of the building. They’re planning on a late start for Monday, but they are still talking with Ameren about what time the power could be restored.

Affton High School in south St. Louis County had to cancel classes Monday due to a power outage on the campus that’s affecting a significant portion of the building. All other schools in the district are on a normal schedule.

Claymont Elementary in the Parkway School District had to cancel class Monday because of a power outage. The district also cancelled Adventure Club and Community Education classes.

“We apologize for this unexpected inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work with Ameren to get the power restored,” Parkway Schools tweeted.

About 1,000 Ameren customers in St. Louis City and St. Louis and Jefferson counties were without power as of 7:30 a.m.

