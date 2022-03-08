Storm Alert: Severe threat winds down in St. Louis area, flooding threat returns overnight

Now that the severe weather is winding down for most of us, we'll turn our attention to more heavy rainfall overnight

ST. LOUIS — Our severe weather threat is winding down this evening as the first line of storms is slowly working its way over to the Illinois side. If you're on the Missouri side or west of the storm line, your severe weather threat is over.

The Illinois side will be dealing with this a bit through about 8 p.m.

According to the Ameren Outage Map, more than 10,000 people in Missouri and another 11,000 in Illinois are without power. Most of the outages on the Missouri side are in the St. Louis metro area, while the Illinois outages are spread throughout the state.

The outages are due to a strong line of storms that stretches more than 500 miles from Missouri up to Michigan.

Peak wind speeds over the last few hours have reached over 60 mph. Litchfield, IL also had a reported wind gust of 76 mph as well.

Our next push of rain overnight will begin slightly before midnight. This looks to be a situation again with locally heavy rainfall developing and a possibility of "training" of heavy rain over the same location.