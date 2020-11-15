Severe storm warning, tornado watch issued for parts of St. Louis area as strong storms move in

After the front moves through, it will remain windy in the area late tonight and most of Sunday. We could see wind gusts up to 45 mph Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Parts of the 5 On Your Side viewing area are under weather advisories Saturday night.

A tornado watch has been posted until midnight for areas west of St. Louis and St. Charles County. It includes Montgomery, Warren, Gasconade, Franklin down to Phelps and Reynolds Counties in Missouri. No Illinois counties are under the watch.

No tornado warnings have been issued thus far in our counties in the watch as of 7:30 p.m. The tornado warnings that have been issued outside of our area have only been radar indicated so far.

Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Webster counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:30 p.m.

Any wind-related storm reports in the system have been southwest of Springfield, Missouri.

Please be careful if you’re in the Osage Beach area. The storm tonight has caused significant damage.#CamdenCounty



The temperature has gone up to 55 in St. Louis, our new high for the day, but the storm is coming through with a powerful cold front.

After the front moves through, it will remain windy in the area late tonight and most of Sunday. We could see wind gusts up to 45 mph Sunday.

