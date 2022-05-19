Kirkwood neighbors work to clear storm damage after EF0 tornado

Dan Dugger learned about the damage while watching 5 On Your Side and rushed to the scene to help.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Neighbors west of St. Louis will be cleaning up from storm damage in the days ahead. On Woodlawn and Adams, a tree fell on the property of Kirkwood Baptist Church during Thursday’s EF-0 tornado. Several people who live in the area are dealing with the same damage.

Surveying the damage gives you an up-close look at just what Mother Nature can do. On Dickson Street in Kirkwood, trees are uprooted.

Children's play equipment is flipped on its side. A tree branch is covering the entire front entrance of a home.

That's not all. On Bodley Avenue, it appears power lines that had fallen to the ground caught fire.

"This is wild,” Tony Moscatti said.

Further west in St. Louis County, work to remove fallen trees from the roadway started Thursday evening on Weidman Road in front of the Cherry Creek Apartments. Neighbors thought it was just heavy thunder.

"You heard it once but you didn't know what it was,” Moscatti added.

County Police helped direct traffic as drivers were forced to use one lane to travel in both directions.

Mariah Toth was riding home from work in the storm.

"It was pouring down and I almost had to pull over because I couldn't see," she said.

She made it home but never imagined the damage she’d find when there.

"I was looking at the trees and I was like ‘holy crap,’" she said. "It was split in half."

"I was cutting with a Sawzall, branches, things like that." Dugger said. "We got a lot of good people in this neighborhood."

"That was the worst damage I've seen,” Toth added.