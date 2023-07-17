Storm Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of St. Louis area

A severe thunderstorm watch was extended through most of the St. Louis area Monday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — Another active weather afternoon is developing across the St. Louis area Monday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect throughout most of the St. Louis area until 9 p.m. Some thunderstorms may produce large hail and strong wind gusts.

The watches were initially issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Clinton, Washington, Iron, Reynolds and Phelps counties until 9 p.m. Monday. Those watches were expanded to St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County in Missouri and multiple counties in the Metro East.

Outside and away from thunderstorms, temperatures have climbed into the 80s close to 90 degrees. With the humidity, the fuel is in place for the storms. Earlier thunderstorm complexes to our north and also farther southwest have put down boundaries for additional storms to develop.

The severe threat will be highest during peak heating through the afternoon hours.

Video showed small hail and heavy rain falling in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Photos showed quarter-sized hail in Belleville.

