Tornado warning expires for parts of 5 On Your Side viewing area

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of the 5 On Your Side viewing area Wednesday afternoon.

All tornado warnings through Warren, St. Charles and Lincoln counties have expired.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by the radar. Stay in your safe place until the threat of a tornado has passed. Have a pre-determined place to meet after a disaster. Using text messaging instead of calling on cell phones is often more successful during times of destructive weather.

Our main chance of widespread rain will come between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A well-defined line of thunderstorms is moving in from the west. The greatest threat will be from strong wind gusts as this line pushes through.

While the line of showers and storms will be moving quickly, we can expect over an inch of rain in a few areas, especially where early morning showers are more plentiful. Most likely, that is to the north of the immediate metro area.

Gusty winds will continue into Thursday with mild conditions through the Thursday morning rush hour. Temperatures will begin to fall during the day Thursday, dropping into the 40s by the evening rush hour.

