Tornado Warning issued for areas north and west of St. Louis Metro area

A Tornado Warning means a tornado was spotted or indicated by the radar. Stay in your safe place until the threat of a tornado is over.

Example video title will go here for this video

MISSOURI, USA — The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for areas north and west of the St. Louis Metro area.

A tornado warning means a tornado was spotted or indicated by the radar. Stay in your safe place until the threat of a tornado is over. Have a pre-determined place to meet after a disaster. Using text messaging instead of calling on cell phones is often more successful during times of destructive weather.

There is also another tornado warning issued for Northern Crawford, Southwestern Franklin and Southeastern Gasconade counties until 5:45 p.m.

Northern Lincoln, Southeastern Pike, Northern Central Calhoun, Greene, Missouri counties are under a tornado warning until 6 p.m. In addition, Northern Jersey County in Illinois is under a tornado warning.

Pike County EMA Director Al Murray told 5 On Your Side that skies over Northern Pike County are clearing up. Residents near Bowling Greens saw some small hail and intermittent rain.

Pike County EMA Deputy Director Quenton Laws told 5 On Your Side said sirens were sounded, but no reports of damage as of Thursday afternoon. No damage reported in Crawford County; however, the storms seem to be heading east bound as skies clear, according to Crawford County dispatch.

Laws also said the County experienced a quarter size hail in Troy near the EMA office. There are also no reports of downed trees, according to calls for service in the areas.

Laws said Lincoln County experienced downed trees across Mansion and County Road and at County Road and Bluebord Lane.

In addition, downed trees are reported in Gasconade County south of Rosebud, according to Gasconade County EMA Director Clyde Zelch.

The National Weather Service recommends taking cover now!

"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, more to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," according to the National Weather Service.

JUST ISSUED: Tornado Warning for part of our area until Mar 31 5:45PM If you are in the path of this storm, go to your safe place now! More information at https://t.co/TDjvlTcxu1 or the 5 On Your Side app #stlwx pic.twitter.com/eQ71ZTsHBH — Scott Connell on KSDK (@scottontvKSDK) March 31, 2023

JUST ISSUED: Tornado Warning for part of our area until Mar 31 6:00PM If you are in the path of this storm, go to your safe place now! More information at https://t.co/TDjvlTcxu1 or the 5 On Your Side app #stlwx pic.twitter.com/6FdzwxHId1 — Scott Connell on KSDK (@scottontvKSDK) March 31, 2023

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.