You can help Tower Grove Park after weekend storms and support Tower Grove farmer's market at same time

ST. LOUIS — This weekend's storms left a mark on St. Louis' Tower Grove Park and forced the Tower Grove Farmer's Market to close for the day.

More than 40 trees were either damaged or uprooted, leaving a mess that is expected to take weeks to clean up.

Tower Grove Park and Tower Grove Farmers' Market teamed up on a fund-raising campaign for park recovery efforts and to help market vendors recover some of their losses.

It's called "Summer Storm Bounce Back."

If you donate $50 or more to the park this month, you'll get a $10 token to spend at the Farmer's Market.