Live updates: Heavy, wet snow moves through St. Louis area

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the St. Louis area. Follow along here for live updates.

ST. LOUIS — Rain developed Tuesday evening across the St. Louis area, changing over to snow overnight. Heavy snow is expected to fall through mid-morning Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Macoupin, Jersey, Madison counties in Illinois as well as Warren, St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory includes the cities of Edwardsville, St. Louis, Alton and St. Charles.

Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion, Washington, Randolph, St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois as well as Gasconade, Franklin, Jefferson, Crawford, Washington, St. Francois, St. Genevieve, Iron, Madison and Reynolds counties in Missouri remain under a Winter Storm Warning until noon Wednesday.

The system will bring slippery road conditions that could impact Wednesday morning and evening commutes, especially south and east of the metro area. The heaviest snow will fall south of Interstate 44 in Missouri and south of Interstate 70 in Illinois.

5 a.m. - Traffic is slowing down across the St. Louis area, as roadways are partially or fully covered and visibility is limited.

Metro Transit reports MetroLink and MetroBus are operating without any weather-related delays as of 5 a.m., though it recommended customers allow extra time for their commutes as snow continues to impact road conditions.

4:20 a.m. - Missouri Department of Transportation traveler maps show most roads covered or partially covered across the St. Louis region. Heavy snow is also limiting visibility.

4 a.m. - National Weather Service of St. Louis reports snow has accumulated across much of the St. Louis area, but rain lasted longer than expected along Interstate 70, limiting snow amounts more than expected.

Snow continues to fall across the area, though amounts have been more limited than expected along I-70. Regardless, we're still expecting a few more inches of snow this morning, so give yourself plenty of time if you must travel #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/gkFQlz02O8 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 25, 2023

2:15 a.m. - Weather First Meteorologist Anthony Slaughter reports rain has changed over to snow in St. Louis. Slush has been accumulating on elevated services, and conditions will continue to deteriorate. St. Louis remains on track for about 4 inches of snow.

Rain has changed over to snow in STL as of 2:15am. Started noticing a slush on elevated surfaces already, (I-64 in downtown) conditions will continue to deteriorate through the pre-dawn hours. Still on track for around 4” in STL. #WinterStorm #stlwx #stltraffic @ksdknews — Anthony Slaughter (@WthrmnSlaughter) January 25, 2023

The Weather First Team is expecting heavy, wet snow on Wednesday morning and because of that, a Storm Alert has been issued. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for areas along and south of I-44 in Missouri and along and east of I-55 in Illinois for Tuesday evening into Wednesday. This does include the metro St. Louis area.

A heavy, wet snow is expected to fall through the morning on Wednesday. Temperatures will be around freezing while the heaviest snow falls and this will likely create slushy snow on area roadways.

Accumulation is likely with the heaviest amounts likely from the Ozarks into southeast Missouri and parts of southwest Illinois, where four to eight inches of snow is likely. A few areas may see more than eight inches of snow, but since it is a wet snow, it will compact.

Farther north and west, snowfall amounts will likely range from one to four inches. Most of the immediate St. Louis metro will likely see a solid three to five inches of snow.

