Winter storm brings plunging temps, snowy roads, some power outages to St. Louis area

The low temperatures and high winds mean snow that was cleared may blow back onto the road throughout the night.

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has arrived in the St. Louis area, bringing snowy conditions on roadways and some power outages as temperatures plunge.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow was moving out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, but a small burst of precipitation remained to the west. Most of the St. Louis area has received about an inch and a half of snow so far.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, temperatures were already in the single digits, and wind chill temperatures are below zero for much of the area. Temperatures are only going to dip further, and wind chills will bottom out at -20 to -35 degrees overnight.

Even after the snow moves out, the temperatures will be so low that chemicals will not work as well on the roads. The low temperatures and high winds mean snow that was cleared may blow back onto the road.

MoDOT's traveler map lists all of the major highways and state roads in the greater St. Louis area listed as "covered" or "partially covered" due to the weather.

The only major crashes as of 3 p.m. were on I-44. A crash in Crawford County closed I-44 earlier in the afternoon, but traffic has started moving again at about 2 p.m.

Near Lebanon, Missouri, another crash on I-44 closed the highway in both directions. According to the MoDOT traveler map, the crash happened at about 1 p.m., and the closure is expected to last until 6 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop C said its troopers have responded to 182 calls for service, 54 stranded motorists, 30 noninjury crashes, six injury crashes and no fatalities as of 2 p.m. Troop C serves the following counties: Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Perry, Pike, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Warren and Washington.

You can check on travel conditions before you go by visiting the MoDOT traveler map or the 5 On Your Side traffic page.

As of 3:15 p.m., there were 810 Ameren Missouri Customers without power and another 141 without power in Illinois. The outages in the St. Louis area are in the following counties:

Franklin County, Missouri: 32.

Jefferson County, Missouri: 159.

St. Louis City: 357.

St. Louis County: 259.

Macon County, Illinois: 117.

You can check the current outage conditions by clicking here.