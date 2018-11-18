ST. LOUIS — What a difference a day makes! Cloudy and cool conditions have settled in and around St. Louis Sunday. Temperatures are hovering in the 30s.

If you are getting an early jump on holiday shopping, decorating your yard or raking leaves, know that we could still see showers later this afternoon.

While chances aren’t great (only 20 to 30 percent) across the entire region, 5 On Your Side viewers in the southern half of the area are more likely to see a few light showers this afternoon and evening. There could be a couple of snowflakes in the mix along the northern edge of the precipitation, but anything that does develop will be very light.

Overnight, patchy fog is expected to develop and that may slow the Monday morning commute.

Monday will likely be mostly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the mid-40s.

As high pressure builds, we can look forward to more sunshine Tuesday. However, northwest winds will keep temperatures well below normal, close to 40 degrees for a high.

But more sunshine is coming through Thanksgiving and temperatures will get closer to normal starting Wednesday as winds shift to the west. Highs Wednesday through the end of the week should reach the lower to mid-50s.

