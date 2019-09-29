ST. LOUIS — At least electricity bills aren't as pricey as they were in July and August, but wouldn't it be nice to shut the air conditioning off completely? Good news for those of us who hate the heat, we are almost out of the 90s woods.

The National Weather Service records show that the very latest day of 90 degrees for the St. Louis Lambert Airport observation site was Oct. 30, 1950. Thankfully, heat like that in October is very rare.

The Midwest Regional Climate Center pegs St. Louis with just over 470 hours per year of the heat index above 90. The heat index factors humidity into the actual temperature, which as we know, makes our heat more oppressive.

MRCC's data is from 1973 to 2018. Naturally, the most hours clocked in over 90 degrees are in June, July and August. September has about 36 hours and October averages just over one hour.

So basing it off of the Midwest Regional Climate Center, St. Louisans are in the home stretch of 90s. It is not time to break out the sweaters though. October still sees more than 22 hours of 80-plus degree feels-like temperatures.

Let's put heat index values aside and look at actual temperatures now. The National Weather Service keeps records of daily temperatures.

The last day of 90s last year was Oct. 6. However, the last day of 80s was not until October 30. Looking at only the numbers from 2018, St. Louis had a brief fall and then temperatures nose-dived into the winter abyss.

Over the past 10 years, according to the National Weather Service, the latest day St. Louis registered 90 degrees was Oct. 17, 2016.

Armed with data, here are the predictions of last day to hit 90 degrees in 2019 across the 5 On Your Side Newsroom:

Jenna Barnes, Reporter - October 2nd

Chester Lampkin, Meteorologist - October 2nd

Andy Broadwell, I-Team Photographer - October 6th

Anthony Slaughter, Meteorologist - October 8th

Kelly Jackson, News Anchor - October 9th

Tracy Hinson, Meteorologist - October 12th

Jacob Long, Investigative Reporter - October 14th

Jasmine Payoute, Reporter - October 15th

Scott Connell, Chief Meteorologist - October 2nd

