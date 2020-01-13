ST. LOUIS — Saturday's snow has been slow to melt without sunshine Sunday and temperatures that struggled to get above freezing. Around the metro St. Louis area, one to three inches of snow was reported late Saturday. A band of heavier snow with locally more than three inches fell across western and northern parts of the metro area.

While road crews were able to get most roads cleared by Sunday afternoon, any untreated roads or wet areas from melting snow could freeze again overnight Sunday into early Monday. Temperatures by early Monday morning are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds will break up some on Monday allowing for at least some sunshine. It will also be much milder with temperatures climbing into the 40s. Most of the snow will melt by Monday evening.

Above-average temperatures are expected for much of the week ahead. While there may be a few rain showers midweek, heavier, more widespread rain isn't expected until about Friday.

Much colder weather is expected next weekend across the region.

