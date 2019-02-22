It's been an active winter across the Midwest with several locations receiving above average snowfall, including St. Louis.

All of that snow has to go somewhere, and it travels downstream into the river system.

The National Weather Service issued its spring flood outlook this week, with several locations around St. Louis expected to go into moderate flooding by late March into mid-April.

Flooding is something that's expected in river towns, but can impact business for tourism.

Grafton is a small river town known for its scenic views and fun attractions for families.

The owner of Grafton Winery told 5 On Your Side that the threat of flooding can steer visitors away, and hurt business.

"It's ongoing even after the water goes down, because we'll get these phone calls a month afterward, 'are you guys open?' Yep, we're open, you might want to bring a bubble machine in the back but that's the biggest impact," said Mike Nikonovich.

The Mississippi at Grafton has a 50-75% chance of reaching moderate flood stage by the week of April 22, which is 24 feet.

Detours are posted for Route 100 through Grafton at 24.7 feet. Brussels Ferry closes at 25.5 feet, and residential flooding begins at 26.4 feet.

The precipitation forecast is expected to be above average into the second week of March.