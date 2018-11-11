ST. LOUIS — A blast of winter air has arrived for St. Louis for Tuesday. Morning temperatures will dip into the lower 20s with wind chill temperatures in the single digits to lower teens. Despite sunny weather, high temperatures will barely make it to 30 degrees.

Even colder temperatures will hit Tuesday night, but the wind will go away. Low temperatures by Wednesday morning will be in the teens for most areas. Wednesday is slightly warmer in the upper 30s, but still way below the average high in the upper 50s.

On Thursday we’ll be tracking a weather system from the south that could bring a quick hit of wintry weather for our region. While there is still great uncertainty on the exact path of the storm, there is a good chance for accumulating snow somewhere in southern Illinois and perhaps parts of Missouri too during the day Thursday.

Stay with 5 On Your Side while we nail down the details. Friday is actually warmer and dry for the region. The weekend looks mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees, and perhaps some light precipitation in the area.

Get more news instantly.



Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android Download theApp

© 2018 KSDK