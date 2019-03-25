CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — It looks like snow in the springtime. In Crawford County, pea-sized hail came pelting down Sunday night.

"Don't look like spring," Marilyn Hewkin said. "It looks like something, yeah."

Marilyn Hewkin lives near Highway 19 in Crawford County.

She says the view outside of her window is something she's never seen before.

"Never, this is something else."

The hail came down in sheets, and with a bang in Crawford County.

"Sounds like a train right in your backyard," said Eddie Brooks, who lives right down the street from Marilyn.

He said he and his entire family were thankfully indoors when mother nature decided to make it pour.

"We were sitting here with the door open and heard some racket going on and I looked outside and I got a video of what was going on," he said.

Eddie said the hail lasted for about 10 to 15 minutes.

But it's the sound of it that was startling, to say the least. When it stopped Eddie said he drove down to a store about a mile down the road.

But the hail was not through with him yet.

"It's like driving on a bag of marbles. It's nothing like a sheet of ice because at least a sheet of ice you can have some control," he said. "Bag of marbles, you ain't got no control."

Using his swimming pool deck as a base, he measured about 3 inches of hail.

But thankfully there was no damage, as far as he knows.

"We got some limbs and leaves on the trees but as far as cars, it didn't, I haven't noticed anything. I'm afraid to look," he said with a laugh.

It's a rare occurrence, and Marilyn hopes she's seen the last of.

"I don't wanna see it again, it was beautiful but one time's enough."

