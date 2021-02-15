Southwest cancels flights to, from St. Louis due to winter storm

A spokesperson from Southwest said the flights were canceled "to avoid passengers and airplanes being stranded as we track the winter storm"

ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines canceled all flights to and from St. Louis Sunday and many flights on Monday.

A spokesperson from Southwest said the flights were canceled "to avoid passengers and airplanes being stranded as we track the winter storm that's impacting a number of our airports."

According to St. Louis Lambert International Airport's flight status website, a total of 13 arrivals and seven departures were canceled Sunday. Another 12 arrivals and three departures were delayed.

The full statement from Southwest is as follows:

"We did cancel the remaining flights at STL today to avoid passengers and airplanes being stranded as we track the winter storm that's impacting a number of our airports.

It does appear that tomorrow we've canceled a handful of flights to destinations experiencing winter weather and our early departures as we work to position aircraft that have been redirected due to the storm.

We will continue to monitor the weather and contact passengers if their trip is disrupted. We recommend all passengers check their flight status before leaving for the airport."

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Monday evening across our area. The first round of accumulating snow for the metro area is moving in this evening. By early Monday morning, that batch will have pushed on to the northeast.