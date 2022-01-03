Spring weather outlook: Spring in St. Louis can be a wild ride

It's our most active weather season in St. Louis, and March and April do look like they'll be wetter than average this year.

ST. LOUIS — Despite the cold and occasionally snowy weather of February, we know spring is right around the corner. Most of last week's sleet has melted as temperatures soared into the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon, the first day of March. Near-record highs in the upper 70s are expected again Wednesday. Through the coldest part of the year, we never dropped below zero.

Ted Drewes recently opened for the season, the birds are singing, the buds on the trees are just waiting to pop. March, April and May are our spring months and are traditionally filled with wild weather. Gusty winds often bring quick changes in temperatures during the month.

St. Louis’s all time snowiest month was in March of 1912 when more than 28 inches fell during the month. That won’t happen this year but the 30-year average of about two-and-a-half inches may happen during the first half of the month.

March and April do look wetter than average. A stormy pattern could bring an increase in the threat of severe weather. April and May are usually our biggest months for strong storms, hail and tornadoes. Primetime is during the afternoon and evening hours.

Indications are temperatures will be close to average into April and then surge above average in May.