April snow showers? Viewers share their spring snowfall snapshots

ST. LOUIS — If April showers bring May flowers, then what exactly happens when those showers include snow?

That’s been a common question – and concern – among 5 On Your Side viewers who are sharing their spring snow photos with us. We’ve received hundreds of pictures from across the viewing area, including from further north in Bowling Green where the green grass was almost entirely covered by snow.

Viewers shared their blossoming dogwoods dusted with flakes, purple irises capped with dots of white fluff and surprise lilies surprised with some snow.

You can browse through the photos we received by clicking through the gallery below.

The spring snowfall is expected to come to an end Tuesday evening with upwards of 1 inch or less in St. Louis. Spots north and west of the metro area could see upwards of 2 inches of grassy accumulation. After the snow, comes the cold, frigid weather. Wednesday morning starts with freeze warnings. There will be another round of freezing temperatures for Thursday, so isolated frost and freeze are possible then as well.

How to share your photos and videos

Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Just open the free 5 On Your Side app and tap "Near Me" in the bottom right-hand corner. From there, tap "Share with us" and upload your favorite photos and videos to share with us and other St. Louisans. You might see them in this story or on the air.

