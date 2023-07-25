Efforts underway to keep St. Louis area 'cool, safe and alive' during triple-digit heat wave

"We want to do everything we can to help people survive this potentially dangerous heat," Gentry Trotter said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Sizzling, triple-digit temperatures will soon bake the St. Louis area and like many, 70-year-old Mary Ann Shelton has her air conditioner on around the clock.

She knows the potential dangers of summertime heat.

"I've seen people in the neighborhood even collapse from the heat," said Shelton.

Shelton is on a fixed income and lives in north St. Louis.

She also knows when the temperature soars outside, so does her electricity usage inside her home.

Shelton was shocked when she saw her latest electric bill.

"I thought it was supposed to be $90 dollars and then $300 and when it came in the mail it was more than $684. I just couldn't believe it. I didn't have that type of money. I live only on my social security," added Shelton.

The worried senior says she had to pay the bill by Monday or end up in the dark.

She turned to Cool Down St. Louis for help and within hours the non-profit paid her entire bill.

"I feel really good now. Those people are wonderful and they really are helping a lot of us in need out here. They are life savers," said Shelton.

For nearly 24 years, Cool Down St. Louis has assisted countless families who struggle to pay their utility bills during the summer.

Through an income-based program, the regional, non-profit serves 44 counties in Missouri and Illinois.

Its Founder, Gentry Trotter, says right now assistance is up 43% compared to last year this time.

"These people are from every walk of life. They're people who live paycheck to paycheck. Families where husbands and wives are both laid off. These families are experiencing tough times due to inflation," said Trotter.

The Salvation Army of St. Louis is also helping people beat the hot, tough times.

"This is a special initiative for us," said Major Adam Moore.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Army's Disaster Relief Team will fill one of its vans with cases of cold, bottled water, hit the streets and then pass out the free water to anyone outdoors in the sweltering heat.

"We'll see someone walking who may look a little hot. A mom pushing a stroller or some folks just sitting on the bus stop. We want to be downtown and in our neighborhoods, helping as many people as we can to keep cool," said Major Moore.