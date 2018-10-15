ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area received its first freeze and frost of the season overnight and it continues Tuesday morning.

The entire metro area is under either a warning or advisory due to the dropping temperatures.

The metro St. Louis area and parts south are under a Frost Advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Widespread frost is expected, and “potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold,” the National Weather Service stated in its update. Temperatures will get down into the lower 30s.

The Freeze Warning means “sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely,” NWS said. This kind of weather will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

A combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temps at the ground level to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region.

