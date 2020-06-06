Locally heavy rain expected by Tuesday in St. Louis from Tropical Storm Cristobal

This will be the earliest impact from a tropical weather system in our area in recorded history, dating back to 1879

ST. LOUIS — Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving over the Gulf of Mexico headed for landfall along the central Gulf Coast, most likely in Louisiana. The tropical cyclone has meandered across parts of Central America this last week, producing torrential life-threatening flash flooding.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to move north across the Gulf making landfall along the central Gulf Coast sometime Sunday afternoon.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play





This is the third named tropical system in the Atlantic basin this year and the earliest in the season to reach three named storms. Usually, the third named storm occurs around Aug. 13.





The storm's winds will weaken as it moves inland, but the heavy tropical rains will spread north through Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas Sunday night into Monday. There is good agreement that the path of the storm will be across Missouri into Illinois Tuesday.

In looking at the weather records going back to 1879 in St. Louis, the remnants of tropical weather systems impact our area about every three to five years. This will be the earliest tropical weather system to impact the region. The two earliest storms to impact our region happened before hurricanes were given names. A tropical system moved through eastern Missouri on June 14, 1906 and the second earliest was in 1901 on June 15.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed over the Gulf of Mexico

READ MORE: Tropical Storm warning issued for part of Florida Panhandle

Breezy conditions can be expected Tuesday with tropical downpours spreading northeast across the region. One to 3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Last year, the remnants of Barry moved through our area in July. In August 2012, the remnants of Isaac produced one weak tornado in Missouri and three weak tornadoes in Illinois.

The remnants of Gustav and Ike moved through in September 2008. The heavy rain associated with Ike produced areas of historic flooding.