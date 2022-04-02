St. Louisans dig out after snowstorm

Totals are between 6 and 8 inches in St. Louis County.

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — When Bruce Chapman saw the forecast last Sunday, he knew it would be a long end to the week.

"I saw it and thought, uh oh, we're in trouble for a couple days," he commented.

With a steep driveway, Chapman knew he wasn't going anywhere until the snow stopped

"I'm a traditional St. Louisan, I went to the store to get bread and milk and eggs for the short term and hopefully we'll make it through," Chapman said.

And make it through he did. He made it through the snowstorm and the shoveling that came after.

"It's a workout," Chapman said as he shoveled the last bit from his driveway, "it's definitely a work out."

A workout his neighbor Art Soble didn't have to do thanks to the kindness of the kids next door.

"It was great," Soble told 5 On Your Side. "I looked out the window and heard some shoveling, it was wonderful to see them."

Ninth grader Alina Rodriguez was going on her third snow day. She grabbed her two brothers and headed out to shovel. One brother gave up half way, but Alina and her younger brother pushed on and cleared the rest.

"They did an excellent job," Soble said, "an excellent job, we'll be able to get in and out very safely."

5 On Your Side Meteorologist Tracy Hinson surveyed a few locations in St. Louis County, including Soble and Chapman's neighborhood. Ellisville ended up with about 7 inches to shovel out.