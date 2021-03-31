Could this week be the last freeze of the season?

Subfreezing temperatures are expected both Thursday and Friday morning. Will they be the last of the season?

ST. LOUIS — Dry weather is expected for the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures taking a dip Thursday and Friday. In fact, freeze and frost are likely with temperatures below freezing to start each morning.

A freeze warning has been issued for most of the area Thursday morning with temperatures likely to be in the mid to upper 20s for lows. A breeze should keep frost from being widespread early Thursday.

By later Thursday night into Friday morning, the wind will die down and under a clear sky, widespread frost is expected along with the subfreezing temperatures.

The average last freeze in the St. Louis area is around April 10-15. Some of the outlying areas have later average freeze dates, especially in the valley locations of the eastern Ozarks. After Friday's freeze, the weather pattern shifts to a milder one. All indications are that the shift will last for at least a couple of weeks increasing the chances that we won't have to worry about subfreezing temperatures until sometime in the fall.

By the weekend, temperatures start to climb back into the 60s and 70s. Easter Sunday will be quite pleasant with highs climbing into the low and mid 70s.