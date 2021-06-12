St. Louis area could go from flurries to flip-flops this week

It'll be cold enough for flurries Tuesday, but a big warm-up is in store for Friday

ST. LOUIS — A brief surge of cold air arrived Monday across the region with gusty winds out of the northwest. Temperatures struggled to get much above 40° Monday afternoon as wind chills hovered in the 20s to around freezing.

The winds have diminished, but the cold stays overnight. Clouds have already arrived and will linger through Tuesday evening. Even with the cloud cover, temperatures will drop to around 20° in the coldest areas to mid-20s in St. Louis.

The cold air is also quite dry which should limit our snow chances on Tuesday. An upper-level system will sweep over the area, but with little moisture to work with in the cold air, we only expect a few flurries or snow showers.

Due to the recent warm weather to start December, ground temperatures are still in the 40s. Even if this system is able to squeeze out a decent snow shower or two, the warm ground limits any possibility of accumulation.

After this system passes late Tuesday, a clearing sky can be expected Tuesday night with temperatures again dropping into the 20s early Wednesday morning. Wednesday features abundant sunshine and quick warming with afternoon highs nearing 50° southwest of St. Louis.

Even warmer weather returns for Thursday and Friday as another weather system moves in late Friday. While there may be some rain showers Friday into early Saturday, temperatures will once again climb to near 70° Friday afternoon.

According the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, there have only been three other years when three or more days of 70° or higher high temperatures have occurred in the period of record. Five 70° plus days were observed in December of 1889 and three 70° plus days in both 2012 and 1998.Weather records in St. Louis date back to 1874.