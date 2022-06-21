The heat continues as summer is officially here

It's going to be hot again Tuesday with temperatures near 100. While it's felt hot so far this June, it's similar to what we saw last year.

ST. LOUIS — We've officially reached the first day of summer! While it's felt like summer for months (it seems), the summer solstice occurred Tuesday at 4:13 a.m. This is the longest day all year when it comes to the amount of daylight we have. Tuesday will clock in 14 hours and 52 minutes of daylight, with the sun setting at 8:28 p.m.

It's going to be hot again Tuesday with temperatures near 100. Why don't we have a heat advisory or excessive heat warning? The heat index isn't quite as significant Tuesday with slightly lower humidity levels.

The numbers in the map below were close to 80 last week, which is why we had nearly 110 degree heat index readings. It's still hot Tuesday, no doubt about it! But just not quite to the degree of last week, thus not a big scope of advisories or warnings.

Overall, it's been very hot this month so far. Through the first three weeks, this looks to be a back-to-back June with top 15 warmest average temperatures on average. So as hot as it's felt this June, it's not all that different from last year.

As strange as this may seem to some of us after a rainy six-week period in the spring, these higher sun angles combined with very hot temperatures will allow drought to creep back in.

Some of our areas are already trending in that direction with another report and it'll likely expand with the next report Thursday.

It's one of the driest starts to June, and there's not much rain in sight over the next 7 to 10 days. It's something to watch as we don't see much of a change to this summer heat anytime soon.

