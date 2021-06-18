Dangerous heat for Friday

Heat advisory in effect Friday afternoon, heat indices 105-109

ST. LOUIS — Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far with high temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees. Heat index, or "feels like", temperatures Friday afternoon could reach 105-109 degrees.

The record high is 100 degrees set back in 1953. The last time we hit 100 degrees was July 14, 2018, nearly three years ago.

Nearly the entire 5 On Your Side coverage area is under a heat advisory from 1-7 p.m. Friday.

Under a mostly sunny sky, our UV index will be at 10, which means it will takes less than 30 minutes to get a sunburn, so remember to apply an SPF of 30 or higher for the best protection if you are venturing outdoors.

Remember also to check on the elderly, children and pets occasionally, especially if not in air conditioning.

Never leave anyone or any pets in cars on days like this, with no A/C. If pets are left outdoors, try to bring them inside during the afternoon and make sure they have plenty of water to drink. If you work outside, try to take frequent breaks and get out of the sun during the hottest time of the afternoon. If you will be swimming or boating, remember to never swim alone and limit alcohol consumption on or in the water.

The weekend stays hot with highs in the mid- to upper-90s and a chance of an evening storm, especially Saturday evening. After Monday, a cold front moves through and by Tuesday we'll have highs in the upper 70s with less humid air.