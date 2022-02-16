Rain and snow to impact both commutes Thursday

MoDOT is encouraging people to work from home if they can. Rain, a wintry mix and snow are expected to impact both the morning and evening rushes Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — From rain in the morning to snow in the evening, be prepared for weather to impact your commutes Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to be careful, as roads will be wet and – at times – slick throughout the day.

“Tomorrow during the morning rush hour, the roads will be wet. Wet roads can still impact traffic; therefore, drivers should use caution and drive slower on the roads in the morning,” said Maintenance District Engineer Bob Becker.

After the morning commute, weather conditions will further deteriorate as temperatures drop. Rain is expected to change over to a wintry mix and then snow, affecting the evening rush hour.

“The roads will have some slick spots,” Becker warned.

MoDOT is encouraging anyone who can work from home Thursday to do so.

“Having significantly lower traffic during the winter storm earlier this month really made a difference for our crews to get the roads clear sooner, and there were less incidents,” Becker said. “If you have the option to work from home tomorrow, please consider doing so.”

MoDOT offered the following tips for anyone who does need to drive in the wintry weather Thursday:

Be cautious of slowed or stalled traffic

Give road crews plenty of room to work – snowplows are wider than they look – don’t try to pass them

If you become stranded, stay inside your vehicle until help arrives

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for live traffic cameras and road conditions throughout the state.

The major weather system arrives in the St. Louis area Wednesday evening, dumping more than an inch of rain. A flood watch has been issued for most of the greater St. Louis area.