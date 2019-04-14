ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri and Illinois are waking up Sunday morning to widespread damage from an overnight storm that brought with it rain and high winds.

An outage map on Ameren's website showed more than 5,000 customers without power as of 6:45 a.m. The utility said outages are scattered. In Spanish Lake, nearly 1,500 customers lost power around 2:30 a.m., according to the map.

A ranger who answered the phone at St. Louis' Forestry Division said that she had fielded dozens of reports of downed trees.

