ST. LOUIS — After some downright gorgeous days, the winds of change arrive Thursday. Wind speeds will pick up with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Thursday's wind will be out of the south.

Showers will start up early in the afternoon Thursday and not let up until Saturday. Despite the clouds and the rain, temperatures will still make it into the mid-50s.

Steady, heavy rain will fall Friday. There is a chance for severe storms to develop Friday as well. The main concerns with these thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and the slim possibility for an isolated tornado.

Marginal risk for Severe weather Friday in St. Louis

Whatever severe storms do develop will take a backseat to the effects of the heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible across all of the 5 On Your Side coverage area. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch ahead of this system. River flooding is also possible along the Meramec, Cuivre, Illinois and Kaskaskia.

Flash Flood Watch Friday morning through late Friday night for 5 On Your Side coverage area

Two to four inches of rain is in the forecast, but a few isolated areas could see even higher totals as a result of thunderstorm activity. Usual ponding problem-areas will cause issues and streams may overrun their banks.

Inches of rainfall forecast for St. Louis

Friday's heavy rain is a much bigger concern for St. Louis than the light snow that will also be part of this system. Snowfall amounts will be limited for the St. Louis Metro Area.

Brief light snow for St. Louis metro area

Rain will turn to snow Saturday afternoon and result in very light snow over St. Louis. Phelps, Gasconade, Montgomery, Warren, Lincoln, Pike, Calhoun and Greene counties will have a shot at some more significant snowfall amounts. One to two inches of snow is possible for those counties.

Snow will not last long, highs Sunday will be in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

