TORNADO WARNING: Several Illinois counties under a warning until 1:45 p.m.

Follow live coverage with the 5 On Your Side weather team as severe weather moves through the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A tornado warning is in effect for several Illinois counties in the St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning shortly after 1 p.m. It's set to continue through 1:45 p.m. for the following counties: Bond, Madison, Macoupin and Montgomery.

NWS reported that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Marine, Illinois at 1:10 p.m. The storm has not been confirmed to be a tornado at this time, the weather service said.

The 5 On Your Side Weather Team is tracking the storm. You can follow our live coverage in the video player at the top of this story or in the YouTube video below.

A deepening and strengthening area of low pressure will slide overhead during the day on Monday. This has already brought a few areas of thunderstorms for the morning hours, but more storms are expected through the day with the worst weather around lunchtime.

Damaging, gusty winds in excess of 60 mph are possible and an isolated tornado or two are also possible. When it's not raining, gusty winds are still expected with wind gusts up to 30 - 40 mph.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

The timing of the strongest storms will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the St. Louis metro but will continue until the early evening for the Illinois side of the river.

Remember, in the event of an actual tornado, go indoors to the lowest level of your home or business and stay away from windows until the threat has passed. Storms will push northeastward into the evening hours, but winds will continue to gust through the early overnight hours.

Tuesday is a dry day, but more rain returns Wednesday, Thursday and even for Friday.