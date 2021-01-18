Another round of snow Monday in some parts of St. Louis area

There is a winter weather advisory north of St. Louis. The metro area is expecting mostly light rain

ST. LOUIS — After several rounds of light snow over the weekend, some of us will see another round later Monday.

A weak system is moving across the middle of the country and will kick up a few rain and snow showers Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees in the afternoon, so for the St. Louis metro area, we're expecting mostly light rain with only a few snowflakes mixing in occasionally. No snow accumulation is expected in the St. Louis metro area.

North of St. Louis, a winter weather advisory goes into effect at 3 p.m. Monday until 12 a.m. Tuesday morning. From Pike County, Missouri to Clay County, Illinois, 1 - 2 inches of snow could accumulate, but it'll be mostly confined to grassy and elevated surfaces.

Some areas, especially south of St. Louis, may not see any precipitation Monday.

The rest of the week is quiet with temperatures climbing near 50 by mid-week. By the weekend, we'll have our next round of wintry weather.

