ST. LOUIS — After highs in the 70s on Sunday and Monday, St. Louisans are in for an adjustment as colder air returns to the area Tuesday.

While there will be some rain overnight Monday into Tuesday, most of it is expected to be fairly light.

As the cold air gets entrenched across the area later Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening, a bit of a wintry mix may develop. Given the warmer ground temperatures, it is unlikely to have much of an impact on travel other than wet roads.

Another surge of moisture moves across the bi-state region Wednesday into Wednesday night. Much of this will fall as snow with a bit of a wintry mix expected farther south and southeast of St. Louis. The most intense time for the storm is likely during the evening hours Wednesday creating sloppy travel conditions.

The latest indications suggest a band of snow with totals of 2 to 4 inches, and perhaps as much as 5 or 6 inches, will fall along and north of Interstate 44 in Missouri and along and north of Interstate 70 in Illinois.

The snow should diminish to flurries by early Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for highs for the end of the week with a fresh snow pack.

