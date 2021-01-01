Another round of sleet, snow this afternoon as storm moves out

We won't see a repeat of the road conditions from early this morning, but precipitation could stick on some surfaces

ST. LOUIS — The storm system that dropped a glaze of frozen rain in the St. Louis area overnight is not done with us quite yet.

As the storm moves out of the area Friday afternoon, there could be another quick bout of sleet and snow, mostly on the Missouri side of the river. Only grassy and elevated surfaces could get a dusting in spots, but not much more than that is expected.

The sleet and snow should finish up before 5 p.m.

Saturday afternoon and evening, we'll have another round of drizzle/sleet/snow and this could bring anywhere from a trace amount of precipitation to an inch-and-a-half of snow across the region. Snow should end early Sunday morning before sunrise.

Next week starts off dry and quiet with temperatures warming a little. Highs by mid-week will top out near 50, but our next chance of precipitation is Wednesday. Right now, it looks like mostly rain, but can't rule out the potential of wintry weather.