More snow? Here's the latest forecast and timeline this week in St. Louis

Winter weather isn't done with us just yet.

ST. LOUIS — March came in quiet like a lamb with a whole week of mild sunshine, but here we go again!

More snow is in the forecast for the St. Louis area for Thursday night and Friday. Right now, details on exact totals are unclear, but light accumulation is possible in our area, as seen in the graphic below.

Temperatures will be in the 20s in the early, predawn hours of Friday morning as the snow begins to fall, but by the afternoon temperatures will climb above freezing. That should allow for most of the accumulating snow to stay confined to grassy and elevated surfaces.

Right now, light accumulation is expected and impacts to the area roadways should be minor due to the temperatures reaching into the middle 30s.

The snow should come to an end Friday evening and then temperatures will plummet.

Morning lows on Saturday will fall back into the teens. Sunday marks the start of daylight saving time, so remember to "spring" ahead those clocks by one hour on Sunday morning.