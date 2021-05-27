Funnel cloud, hail and heavy rain: View of the storms across St. Louis area

5 On Your Side weather watchers across the area shared what they were seeing as the line of storms moved east

ST. LOUIS — Severe weather pushed through St. Louis Thursday afternoon, bringing strong winds, hail, heavy rain and even a tornado warning at one point.

One viewer named Rick Sparling captured a funnel cloud swirling in the sky.

“Got a ‘nader,” someone on the video can be heard saying. “Got one,” a woman echoed.

Sparling said he shot the video at about 12:45 p.m. on Route 159 south of Bunker Hill, Illinois.

There was a tornado warning in Macoupin County near Bunker Hill Thursday afternoon. 5 On Your Side chief meteorologist Scott Connell said the tornado warning was prompted by radar-indicated circulation. There is no confirmation a tornado touched down at this time. The National Weather Service would need to investigate based on damage reports and debris to determine if the funnel cloud reached the ground.

The storm also brought hail to parts of the area. One viewer updated video in the 5 On Your Side app of hail raining down on their patio furniture in Eureka.

Ominous clouds were enough for some people to pull out their phone, snap a picture and send it our way. You can see all of those photos from viewers in the photo gallery below.

