Thousands without power as storms move through St. Louis area

Strong storms are moving through the St. Louis area, and thousands of people have reported power outages

ST. LOUIS — More than 25,000 Ameren customers in Missouri and Illinois are without power as strong storms move through the St. Louis area.

According to the Ameren outage map, more than 21,000 customers in just St. Louis County were without power as of 5 p.m. There were also about 1,000 outages reported in St. Charles County and more than 6,500 reported in Madison County, Illinois.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over parts of the area through the afternoon into the evening, according to 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell. Some of the storms will likely contain strong gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Afternoon temperatures were in the upper 80s and lower 90s before the storms arrive with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. The added humidity and a weather disturbance moving into the region will instigate storm development during the mid-afternoon for areas west and northwest of St. Louis.

Storms are then expected to move east toward the metro area by the evening rush hour. Through the evening, the severe weather threat will shift east into Illinois with the line of storms.

By early Thursday morning, the rain chances will diminish. There is a low chance of a spot shower or storm Thursday and a slightly higher chance some of us will see a storm on Friday as we transition into our hot weekend weather pattern.