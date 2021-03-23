Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

The greatest threat of severe weather is north and west of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An energetic storm system will track across the region Tuesday bringing areas of showers and thunderstorms. With all the wind and energy available for this system to work with, a few strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. The most likely area to see the stronger storms is in Mid-Missouri.

The first wave of widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder will pass through the St. Louis area during the morning. These will not be all that strong. As this area of rain pushes off to the northeast of the metro area, we will wait to see how unstable the air can become ahead of the upper-level features that could drive severe weather.

The air will not be especially unstable Tuesday afternoon, but the winds aloft are quite strong and may compensate some for the lack of heating. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon into the early evening as the upper-level disturbance slides through.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area, roughly north and west of St. Louis for the potential of a few strong to severe storms. Gusty winds, some hail and perhaps an isolated tornado are possible if the ingredients come together during the afternoon and early evening.

Any threat for severe weather will diminish after the sun sets Tuesday evening and Wednesday will be a quiet weather day in the metro area.