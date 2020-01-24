ST. LOUIS — Temperatures hover close to freezing in most areas overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The band of wet snow that has dropped one to two inches of slushy snow west of St. Louis will shift to the north and west overnight as it pivots across the region. Mostly rain can be expected farther east heading toward the Interstate 57 corridor.

Additional snow accumulation will be limited to the areas impacted by this band, which should be north and west of St. Louis by midnight. The highest snowfall totals still look to be above three to four inches over far western and northwestern portions of the area. Around the metro St. Louis area, up to two inches of snow remains the most likely outcome with very little additional accumulation on Friday.

For the Friday morning commute, the snow will mostly be falling over mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri. The St. Louis area may see a few flurries or snow showers, but mainly cloudy with temperatures close to freezing. Untreated surfaces will likely be slick and sloppy but main roads will be mostly damp or wet.

By midday Friday, a few snow or rain showers will move across the region. With temperatures in the mid 30s, little in the way of additional snow accumulation is expected.

During the evening, the last of the rain and snow showers will pass through St. Louis. Roads will likely be damp to wet during this time as well.

After a few late evening flurries, skies will remain cloudy into Saturday for all the NHL All-Star festivities. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 30s and with a little sunshine by Sunday afternoon, highs will climb to near 40°.

